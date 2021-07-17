✖

Jonathan Majors is finally in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the actor was only confirmed to appear as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors made his early debut in the Loki Season 1 finale. In the episodes, fans were introduced to He Who Remains, an eccentric character with mannerisms not unlike The Joker. As it turns out, Kate Herron, Michael Waldron, and the rest of the Loki crew essentially gave Majors free reign to bring the character to life.

That means one of the show's biggest moments in the finale — the time He Who Remains hopped up on his desk during a lengthy monologue — was entirely improvised thanks to the quick-thinking of Majors.

"He was never meant to get on the desk," Herron recently told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. "That was the fun thing with the improvisation. [The camera team] saw him start to move, and Autumn [Durald] was like, 'Okay…' and then you saw the cameras start to move; it was almost like a dance with him. But that was not planned. It just blew us away because it was just so cool."

Herron went on to add that Majors propelled his characters to all-new heights, most of which she and the rest of the team didn't quite expect.

"That was the fun thing with him: I love the way he brought movement to the character in different ways, because I think that was really important as well," Herron added. "Where are we going to go for that big energy moment? Where are we going to draw people in? I love the bit when he sinks into the chair and he's like, 'I'm old and I'm tired,' and you feel his frailness in a way, you feel his aging, [even though] he's obviously a young man."

