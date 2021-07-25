Loki Stuntwoman Shares Heartwarming Story About Tom Hiddleston

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and more often than not, those that appear in the projects compare it to being in a family. That's why it shouldn't surprise anyone that Tom Hiddleston helped to calm one stuntwoman down while filming a scene on Loki. Friday evening, Loki stuntwoman Briana Darnell — Sophia Di Martino's stunt double for the show's first six episodes — shared a heartwarming story about how Hiddleston helped calm her down from having "an intense panic attack on set."

"Adding to the pile of '@twhiddleston is a gentleman and kind human being' stories, he unknowingly stopped me from an intense panic attack on set last year," Darnell posted. "While filming Episode 4, I had a brain injury flareup. I couldn't keep focused and was forgetting everything @itssophiadimartino did in rehearsal. It got bad enough that Tom had to step in to tell me what to do and where to go. I was insanely embarrassed as I prided myself at being good at my job, yet I couldn't remember basic choreography."

That's when Darnell explained Hiddleston apparently noticed what was happening, and grabbed her by her shoulders in an apparent attempt to calm her down.

"As my internal anxiety was growing to panic levels, Tom suddenly took me by the shoulders and just held on for a minute with a gentle gaze. I realized later it was actually part of the scene, thus was likely just Tom being in the moment. But I like to think somehow, subconsciously he picked up on me needing comfort at that moment," she added.

Darnell concluded, "Touch is my communication style/love language and during COVID touch was especially rare. That simple hold on my shoulders and kind eyes took me down from teetering on a crying panic attack to just mild embarrassment I could then shake off and continue working. I'll never know if Tom did it on purpose or not, but I'll always be grateful to him for it."

