Loki Fans Just Want To See Mobius Ride A Jetski

Loki fans really want to see Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) get a jetski. In the latest episode of the time-bending series, the analyst with the Time Variance Authority revealed he was quite the jetski aficionado, thanks to a "vintage" hobby magazine he kept on his desk. Though the moment in question provided most fans with a chuckle, it jumped the progression of the series ahead leaps and bound, quickly adding to the development of the character. Something as simple as a jetski is a completely foreign item to Mobius and the rest of the agents in the TVA as they've been plucked from the timeline.

As such, fans really want Mobius to get his lifelong goal of owning one of the motorized water toys by the time the series ends in a couple of weeks. So much so, Twitter is still lit ablaze with jetski chatter a few days after the episode first debuted.

"I had zero experience with the character and I was just a blank slate listening to what the director and the writers and listening to Tom talk about the whole mythology of the MCU," Wilson previously explained to ComicBook.com. "I just tried to absorb what they were saying. One thing that was kind of helpful was the look that my character had. I kind of get that look and put on my TVA suit and that helped me feel like Mobius."

