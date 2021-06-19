Loki Fans Just Want To See Mobius Ride A Jetski
Loki fans really want to see Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) get a jetski. In the latest episode of the time-bending series, the analyst with the Time Variance Authority revealed he was quite the jetski aficionado, thanks to a "vintage" hobby magazine he kept on his desk. Though the moment in question provided most fans with a chuckle, it jumped the progression of the series ahead leaps and bound, quickly adding to the development of the character. Something as simple as a jetski is a completely foreign item to Mobius and the rest of the agents in the TVA as they've been plucked from the timeline.
As such, fans really want Mobius to get his lifelong goal of owning one of the motorized water toys by the time the series ends in a couple of weeks. So much so, Twitter is still lit ablaze with jetski chatter a few days after the episode first debuted.
"I had zero experience with the character and I was just a blank slate listening to what the director and the writers and listening to Tom talk about the whole mythology of the MCU," Wilson previously explained to ComicBook.com. "I just tried to absorb what they were saying. One thing that was kind of helpful was the look that my character had. I kind of get that look and put on my TVA suit and that helped me feel like Mobius."
manifesting Disney giving us the Mobius/Loki jetski/passionate make out scene we DESERVE 🙏🙏🙏— jimmy @ ☀️ SOLAR POWER ☀️ (@the_seamripper) June 18, 2021
Can they please for the love of God let Mobius jetski and have Owen Wilson say wow in the finale, just once? pic.twitter.com/JMXOCPkyEl— Pesse Jinkman (@DanMcGovern14) June 18, 2021
i hope mobius gets to ride a jetski at the end of loki— 「safiya 2.0」 (@ecstasychaos) June 18, 2021
I can't hear the sound of the ending of episode 2 bc Mobius and Loki are riding a jetski into the sunset— joe and evan forever (🐍⌛) (@gotfanfiction) June 18, 2021
so we're all in aggreance that the #Loki finale will be Loki & Mobius riding off on a jetski into the sunset yes?— 𝕭𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖔𝖚𝖏𝖔.☯️🕊 (@mandareborn) June 18, 2021
TELL ME WHY I DEADASS HAD A DREAM LAST NIGHT THAT WE GOT TO SEE LOKI AND MOBIUS RIDE ON A JETSKI TOGETHER— grace 🍒 is in pain (@btasticfandoms) June 18, 2021
