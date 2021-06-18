New Loki Featurette Features Owen Wilson in a Cowboy Hat

A decade after fans met him in Thor, Loki has finally earned his own spin-off adventure, which has already earned immense excitement from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, so when it comes to finding ways to spread the word about Loki, Disney+ can merely share a promo with fans featuring star Owen Wilson in a cowboy hat to get audiences to tune in to the series. The spot also stars Wunmi Mosaku and Sophia Di Martino, with the trio all detailing how powerful Loki is, ultimately revealing that Tom Hiddleston was the one writing the spot. New episodes of Loki debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.

Throughout his career, Wilson has taken on a variety of roles, with each one being immensely different from the last, but clearly Wilson and his own personal style are just as quirky as any of the characters he's played on screen.

Despite how much fans have been waiting for this Loki-centric narrative, Wilson himself revealed he was largely oblivious to the events of the MCU over the years.

"I had zero experience with the character and I was just a blank slate listening to what the director and the writers and listening to Tom talk about the whole mythology of the MCU," Wilson explained to ComicBook.com. "I just tried to absorb what they were saying. One thing that was kind of helpful was the look that my character had. I kind of get that look and put on my TVA suit and that helped me feel like Mobius."

Interestingly, Wilson isn't the only one who was oblivious to the MCU before enlisting in a Disney+ series, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell admitted he even lied about his familiarity with the franchise when he met for the part.

"I did a little," the actor confirmed to Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year when asked if he faked interest in the series. "They showed me a picture of the guy and I was like, 'Oh, alright! Yeah!' And then they start running me through the stuff, like, 'So you know when Thanos snaps his fingers...' and I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' And then, finally, 15 minutes into the explanation of why I am who I am, I had to look at her and go, 'I'm really sorry, [producer] Zoie [Nagelhout], I don't know any of this. You'll have to start from the beginning.' And she ran me through everything and they were super nice about it."

New episodes of Loki debut on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Are you enjoying Wilson on the series? Let us know in the comments below!