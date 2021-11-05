Loki Head Writer Michael Waldron Explains How Doctor Strange 2 Allowed Him to Clean Up His Own Mess

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest franchise Hollywood has ever seen. With the release of Disney+, the franchise now spans both film and television, creating the ultimate sandbox for some of Tinsel Town's best screenwriters. More times than not, characters and ideas introduced in one project will be further fleshed out and developed in a subsequent film, a process that can create different characteristics depending on the writer behind the respective project.

In one case, Loki closely ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Luckily for those hoping for a seamless transition between the show and blockbuster, Michael Waldron has been tapped to write both projects.

"Well, I think one of the joys of being a writer in the Marvel world is getting to make terrible messes and leave them for your predecessors. Although, occasionally, you find yourself being your own predecessor," Waldron told Collider on the press tour for Loki. "For instance, you write the Loki show and then you end up writing Dr. Strange 2, having to clean up your own mess and that can be a lot of fun."

Waldron added the TVA could certainly return in a future Marvel Studios property should that writing staff deem feat. In fact, the scribe even suggested a spin-off featuring the time-traveling outfit could now within the realm of possibility.

"It's certainly important to define the rules, the background, the history of this organization, as much as we can to tell the story. But ultimately, all that's canon is what winds up on camera," he added. "So everything between those lines is open for interpretation, changing and everything. It's like somebody wants to do a story with the TVA moving forward, certainly we can have a conversation and I can tell them, 'Hey, here's what I thought maybe it would be," but that's their thing, at that point, and they should take it in their own direction.'"

The first episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney+ while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

