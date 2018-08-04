Netflix Has Luke Cage and Jessica Jones Shippers up in Arms

If you’ve never understood just how triggered Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can get about the various romantic relationships, bromances and womances of the MCU, look no further than the post below. Marvel fans are now mad at Netflix, for its chosen gallery of Marvel Netflix Images, which seem to be throwing shade at the Jessica Jones / Luke Cage relationship:

This is not exactly scientific observation or anything, but it is a funny little coincidence that the title displays for both The Defenders and Luke Cage seem to be telling a little story in the image above. That story seems pretty clear: Luke Cage (Mike Coulter) breaks up with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and finds a nice rebound ‘cup of coffee’ with Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson). Caught in the middle of this little love triangle is Daredevil, who seems to almost be saying “Hey guys and gals, can we get back to superheroing?” But apparently, Luke Cage needs his coffee before going to work…

In all seriousness though, the ironic thing about this little vignette of images is just how misleading their depictions of Luke’s MCU saga really are. (SPOILER ALERT!)

Luke and Jessica hashing out their relationship is such a small part of The Defenders that it’s hardly worth depicting. Similarly, Claire Temple only appears in two episodes of Luke Cage season 2, before she leaves New York and takes a break from her relationship with Luke – a break that becomes on official breakup by season’s end. So, as stated, these images that have Marvel fans so up in arms are actually two small bits of each show, blown up to look way more important than they actually are.

…But maybe fueling the flame-war was Netflix‘s intention? Whatever gets those views up!

Iron Fist season 2 premieres on Netflix on September 7th. Daredevil season 3 has been confirmed to arrive before the end of 2018. The Punisher season 2 is currently in production, while Jessica Jones season 3 is in pre-production.