‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Premiere Brings Back SPOILER with a Twist

With the debut of Luke Cage season two, Luke (Mike Colter), Misty Knight (Simone Missick) and company found their way back to our television sets for more crime fighting on the streets of Harlem. Including one guest that served as one of the Luke’s primary adversaries last year.

WARNING: Spoilers for Luke Cage season two ahead. If you haven’t watched the show yet, proceed with caution.

In the first episode of the season, “Soul Brother #1,” Luke is tailing one of Mariah Dillard’s (Alfre Woodard) accomplices. Luke is led to a shady warehouse location where he starts looking in a semi-truck trailer. While he’s inside, we see the accomplice — a man named Arturo Gomez III, a gangster who uses his used furniture business as a front for money laundering — detonate explosives within the trailer.

Luke manages to escape the trailer with only his clothes singed and he starts approaching Gomez III. Gomez pulls out a gun and, you guessed it, shoots Luke with a Judas bullet.

While Luke does fall to the ground in pain, we soon find out that his skin has hardened to the point where even Judas bullets aren’t even able to penetrate. Later that night, Luke’s at home with Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), who mentions that Luke’s skin must have gotten harder as a result of the acid bath he was forced to take in season one to remove another Judas bullet.

If you can remember last season, the Judas bullet was created by Hammer Industries. Hammer Industries was founded by none other than Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell), who was one of the primary antagonists in Iron Man 2. Coincdentally enough, after being jailed for helping Mickey Rourke’s Ivan Vanko in the Iron Man sequel, Hammer was incarcerated in Seagate Prison, the jail where Luke underwent the experimentation that granted him his powers.

Luke Cage season two is now streaming on Netflix.