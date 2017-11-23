Watch Marvel’s Avengers / X-Men Float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade (1987)

As we enjoy Thanksgiving 2017, the video avove reminds us just how far the Marvel Comics brand has come in the world, as evidenced by the almost comical display put on during the 1987 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instead of giant balloons based on Marvel Comics heroes and villains, the ’87 Macy’s Parade featured Marvel floats populated by actors in classic Marvel character costumes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s hard to make out the actual story on the first viewing (mostly because the shoddy costumes capture the eye like a car crash happening in slow motion), but after several viewings it’s a clear classic Marvel tale of heroism and triumph… and slight absurdity.

It starts with Doctor Strange conjuring a spell to bring Captain America to life from a comic book, and sending the iconic hero on a mission. Cap scales a tower, in order to save Wolverine from being man-handled by Magneto and The Enchantress. After taking down Magneto, Cap pursues Enchantress down the tower side where he is ambushed by Doctor Doom! Cap outmanuevers Doom and saves Luke Cage from Doom’s dungeon (with help form Robocop for some reason???), and after that it’s a Marvel free-for-all with Cap crossing a battlefield that has Doc Strange, Iron Man, Vision, and Daredevil battling the likes of White Queen and Green Goblin. When Hulk arrives to smash, he literally brings down the house (or clocktower, in this case).

As stated, this is a nice piece of Marvel nostalgia to enjoy on this Thanksgiving holiday, and share with friends. Imagine today’s Marvel Studios allowing something like this to hit millions of TV screens. Ha!

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019. the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.