Mark Ruffalo Shares New Look at His Avengers: Endgame Motion Capture Suit

Avengers: Endgame was re-released in theaters over the weekend, which means the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast have been posting more and more behind-the-scenes content from the film. The latest actor to share some fun BTS is Mark Ruffalo, who is best known for playing The Hulk/Bruce Banner. Ruffalo took to Twitter to post some photos of himself in a motion capture suit, and he looks mighty snazzy.

“MOCAP suit Monday 👾 #AvengersEndgame,” Ruffalo wrote.

Many people commented on the post, clearly enjoying a further look into how Hulk comes to life on the big screen.

“Honestly like I can’t imagine how difficult it is to get into character when you’re wearing all that stuff so HELLA props to all the actors rocking mocap suits and still giving incredible performances,” @CryLikeCermet wrote.

“Mark, you’re so damned likable. It’s painful,” @geecyber joked.

“People may say the special suit looks stupid and weird but the final effect in the movie is always breathtaking,” @TruthIsIAmMe pointed out.

One fan had a pretty hilarious response:

“mom said its my turn on the Xbox” pic.twitter.com/AkEULvrbuO — nini (@billskaplan) July 1, 2019

And another made a request that we can get behind:

How about MOCAP Mark every Monday? 👾😝 pic.twitter.com/rrSbo2vOMw — Mark Ruffalo China (@ruffalochina) July 1, 2019

Here’s another fun one for good measure:

I still want this picture explained 😂 pic.twitter.com/BPqVVi7i5v — ⎊((Fitzy))⍟ (@TheFknLizrdKing) July 1, 2019

In addition to Ruffalo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

