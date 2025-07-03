Major MCU Character’s Future Unclear as Producer Says “I Don’t Know Jack S***”

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead for the Ironheart finale! The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest series ended on a grim cliffhanger this week, and not even the producers know when it will be resolved. Ironheart Episode 6, “The Past is the Past,” left Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in a pretty dark place, and executive producer Ryan Coogler seems like the right person to pick up her tale since he is writing and directing Black Panther 3. However, in a new interview with Variety, Coogler insisted that he doesn’t know when we’ll see Riri next, implying that it might well be in another season of Ironheart.

“I don’t know jack s—,” Coogler said candidly, when asked if Riri might appear in Black Panther 3. He seemed to imply that he’s focused on other projects right now, saying, “I just did an all-nighter writing X-Files.” Coogler deferred to showrunner Chinaka Hodges, as well as MCU mastermind producer Kevin Feige.

“I’m here for whatever Chinaka’s got coming at us next; whatever Kevin’s got coming at us next, you know what I’m saying,” he said. “I think the audience is going to take to that ending and I can’t wait to see those characters again.”

Coogler introduced Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever back in 2022, setting her up as a foil to Shuri (Letitia Wright), but not a permanent part of Wakanda’s setting or story. Ironheart took Riri back home to Chicago, and at one point, she even considered reaching out to Shuri for help, but decided not to impose on their burgeoning friendship. The door is clearly open for these characters to interact again, but Riri’s stubbornness and independent streak are a stumbling block, and by the end of the series, she was willing to face some serious danger just to handle things on her own.

As for Black Panther 3, we have no hint yet of what that movie will be about, or even what the MCU will look like when it comes out. The project does not have a scheduled release date, and it seems safe to say it will not be a part of Phase Six, or the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga. That finale may change Earth-616 quite a bit — likely introducing mutants so that the X-Men can join the fray, for one thing. In the meantime, we know that Shuri will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and many fans are assuming Riri will turn up at some point before this story is over as well.

We can only speculate for now, and according to Coogler, he has the same questions as the rest of us. Ironheart is streaming now on Disney+, and the MCU will be back later this month when The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th.