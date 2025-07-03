10 Most Overpowered Avengers, Ranked

The Avengers weren’t the first team in Marvel Comics (that was the Fantastic Four), but they have become the most popular. The original team consisted of four heroes joining forces to stop a rampaging Hulk. By the end of that issue, they learned Loki was responsible for the chaos, and Ant-Man, Wasp, Iron Man, and Thor joined forces with Hulk to create the new team. Soon, Hulk left, and the Avengers found a newly defrosted Captain America to form the first main lineup of the team. Over the years, every one of them, except Hulk, has come and gone from the team multiple times, with nearly every other Marvel Comics hero either joining or working with them throughout history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With so many members over the years, it was clear some heroes ended up completely overpowered, making it hard to have more than one of these on the team at any time. The way the comics dealt with it was to have conflicts often between the strongest members of the Avengers, which limited their success working together, helping keep their villains from falling too easily to their might.

Here is a look at the most overpowered Avengers members, the heroes who could take down an army by themselves, but still found the need to be part of a team at some point in their lives.

10) Quicksilver

Marvel Comics

Quicksilver was one of the earliest members of the Avengers. He and his sister, the Scarlet Witch, first appeared in Marvel Comics as part of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. However, they left that team and were the first replacement Avengers when the team had its first shakeup, and Captain America was the only member left after the original four departed. The brother and sister joined alongside other reformed villains, Hawkeye and Black Widow. Quicksilver has not been part of the team much, but when he is there, he is one of the most overpowered Avengers.

Quicksilver’s power is super speed. However, as the speedsters like Flash have shown, that is one of the most overpowered abilities in all of comics. Quicksilver can deliver multiple strikes and blows to an enemy before they even realize he is moving. With that said, he is not as fast as he used to be. However, when he was an Avengers member in the past, he could run so fast he could time travel, which adds another layer to his skill set.

9) Rogue

Marvel Comics

While not usually referred to as an Avengers member, Rogue has been a member of various lineups of the team. She started as a villain, but after she stole Carol Danvers’ powers and left her almost dead, Rogue went to the X-Men out of shame for help and was rehabilitated. However, stealing Carol’s powers also increased Rogue’s strength even more than it already was. Rogue’s mutant powers are stealing someone’s powers and memories by touching them. This means she can take anyone’s powers and immediately get a boost.

If she touches Hulk, she gains his strength, and if she touches Wolverine, she gets his healing factor. She can also touch more than one person and gain multiple powers at once. Rogue also has immense strength of her own, thanks to keeping Carol’s powers after stealing them so many years ago. There is an upper limit to how much of someone’s powers she can take and how long she can hold them before becoming overwhelmed, but her mutant power means she can beat almost anyone if she has the right heroes or villains close by to borrow powers from.

8) Photon

Marvel Comics

Photon is an incredibly powerful Avengers member, and even more powerful the longer she learned how to control her abilities. Monica Rambeau first joined the team when she was going by the name Captain Marvel, and Wasp offered to help her learn to control her powers. Since then, Monica has used the names Photon and Spectrum. However, her powers remain the same, and they are incredibly powerful and deadly.

Monica can change her body mass into any form of energy in existence. This is almost unlimited, as she can turn herself into electricity, X-rays, microwaves, gamma rays, cosmic rays, and more. This allows her to do almost anything when in this form, including flying, invisibility, intangibility, and more. To put it simply, she is a living weapon, and she can obliterate almost anything she aims her body at.

7) Captain Marvel

Marvel Comics

Carol Danvers always faces complaints that she is overpowered, but that really isn’t fair. She is no more overpowered than most cosmic heroes in her category. Carol has become a leader with the Avengers, and she was even one of the faces of the Civil War II storyline. She ended up beating Iron Man in a fight to end that war, and seemingly killed him doing so, thanks to her massive strength and cosmic powers.

She is a human/Kree hybrid who was exposed to the Psyche-Magnitron machine using the Nega-Bands. She has her own version of “spider-sense” called the Seventh Sense, allowing her to feel when something bad is about to happen. With that power and her military training, she can win almost any fight. Her powers include superhuman strength, durability, agility, and a healing factor. She can absorb energy and manipulate it into photon blasts. She can also take the Binary Form, which makes her almost unbeatable regardless of the damage being inflicted on her.

6) Doctor Strange

Marvel Comics

Doctor Strange has been a member of The Avengers more than once, and when he is on the team, they have a huge advantage over almost anyone they fight. That is because, for most of the instances that he joined the team, he was the Sorcerer Supreme. Even when he doesn’t hold that title, Strange is still one of the most powerful and knowledgeable sorcerers on the planet.

Doctor Strange is the Master of the Mystic Arts, and thanks to his Vishanti, he can call upon help to defeat anything from demons and aliens to the strongest of Avengers villains. He can use Astral Projection, has telepathy and telekinesis, and can even manipulate time. He is easily one of Marvel’s most overpowered heroes because he can do pretty much anything needed to get the Avengers out of any situation they find themselves in.

5) Blue Marvel

Marvel Comics

It is often easy to forget about Blue Marvel when discussing the past Avengers members. However, he was actually the leader of the Avengers World team and was previously part of the Mighty Avengers as well. Blue Marvel is Dr. Adam Brashear, a scientist and military veteran who gained his powers when he was caught in an explosion. This made him into a living antimatter reactor, pulling his powers from the Negative Zone.

This has turned him into an Alpha-Level Threat, as both Tony Stark and Sam Wilson have decided. He is almost completely invulnerable and survived a hydrogen bomb blowing up in his hands without taking any damage. He can also manipulate energy and antimatter and do just about anything with it. Add in his super-genius intellect, and there really isn’t anything that Blue Marvel can’t do.

4) Thor

Marvel Comics

Thor is one of the only real gods to be a long-time member of The Avengers. His power is well-known and legendary. The son of Odin, the All-Father, this Norse God has the power to control the weather as the God of Thunder. He can do this with or without his mighty Mjolnir and can discharge lightning bolts from his hands.

He is also superhumanly strong with Godlike strength, is almost completely invulnerable to most conventional injuries, and has a rapid-healing factor. He can also call on the Odin-Force, which gives him even more powers to deal with major villains. He is overpowered compared to almost all heroes. He has killed Galactus. After his resurrection following Civil War, Thor destroyed Iron Man in a fight and admitted that he had always held back in the past. There is no telling how powerful Thor would be if he just let go and attacked full strength.

3) The Hulk

Marvel Comics

Some Marvel Comics fans believe Thor is more powerful than Hulk. However, these are two of the most overpowered Avengers to ever exist, and their battles are almost always Earth-shaking. Hulk gained his powers thanks to a Gamma explosion, and his personality has always remained separate from his alter-ego, Bruce Banner, causing Hulk to often rampage as a villain or antihero.

However, it is the rampaging Hulk that is truly overpowered. Hulk gains strength the angrier he becomes. He also gets stronger when he loses control completely, and there is no limit to how powerful he really is when he loses complete control. World Breaker Hulk destroyed most of Earth’s heroes and only stopped when he submitted. There are also stories of Hulk living to the end of the world, and it seems nothing can ever beat Hulk for good.

2) Scarlet Witch

Marvel Comics

The most overpowered Avengers do not just include the muscle-bound brawlers or the Gods. Scarlet Witch is the daughter of a powerful witch, and she inherited her mother’s powers. While many people thought she was a mutant for many years, she learned later that she was something else entirely. Wanda Maximoff is a Nexus Being who utilizes Chaos Magic. This is not always controllable, but it is always dangerous.

She is as overpowered as they come. She broke up the Avengers and destroyed them during Avengers Disassembled when she caused the deaths of Hawkeye, Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, Jack of Hearts, and Agatha Harkness. She rewrote history in House of M when she made mutants the ruling class. Wanda then depowered almost every mutant on the planet after that. Scarlet Witch is a danger to everyone around her and is one of the most overpowered Marvel characters, Avengers or not.

1) The Sentry

Marvel Comics

The most overpowered Avengers member in history is a man just introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is Sentry. Robert Reynolds appeared for the first time in 2000, but his origin showed that he was one of Marvel’s original superheroes, but made the world forget about him after a terrible incident with his evil alter ego, The Void. This is the problem. Sentry is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe, but he has mental health issues that can cause The Void to take over, and he is even more overpowered.

As Sentry, he has superhuman strength, speed, agility, and durability. He has the power to manipulate molecules, similar to Molecule Man (who is one of Marvel’s most overpowered characters himself). Sentry is immortal and has a healing factor. He can fly, teleport, absorb and manipulate energy into photon blasts, and has photokinesis. When The Void takes over, he has darkness manipulation. He is also a super genius and has psychic and mental powers. Out of the overpowered Avengers, there almost isn’t anything Sentry can’t do.