The Marvel 80th Anniversary Legends Series Cowboy Logan Wolverine Figure is Live

Hasbro has unveiled another Marvel Legends Wolverine figure, but this one is particularly interesting for several reasons. First off, the figure is the first release in Hasbro’s 80 years of Marvel lineup. It’s also a Logan variant in a cowboy hat – enough said there. Finally, it’s a limited Fan Channel release that will be available through handful of retailers, and the very first place you can reserve one is right here for $20.99 with shipping slated for October. Grab one while you can.

On a related note, Funko’s first wave of Marvel Avengers: Endgame Pop figures were very tame by Funko‘s spoilery standards. However, that’s not the case with Wave 2, which launched yesterday. If you haven’t seen the film yet, you should avert your eyes now. For everyone else, the new figures are listed below along with pre-order links. Shipping is slated for June.

• Avengers: Endgame Rescue Pop! Vinyl Figure #480

• Avengers: Endgame Casual Thor Vinyl Figure #479

• Avengers: Endgame Hulk With Infinity Gauntlet Pop! Vinyl Figure #478 (6-inch)

• Avengers: Endgame Thor with Stormbreaker and Mjolnir #482 (FYE Exclusive)

• Avengers: Endgame Chrome Hulks With Infinity Gauntlet Pop! Vinyls – 6 Colors (Walmart exclusive – will be available soon)

As you can see, the wave doesn’t include the Captain America holding Mjolnir figure that everyone is waiting for, but you know it’s coming. Perhaps Marvel and Funko thought that unveiling it before the second weekend in theaters was too early, but you can bet that we’ll see it once Avengers: Endgame has hit the one month mark. When it does arrive, you’ll be able to find it here along with the rest of the Avengers: Endgame Funko Pop collection.

