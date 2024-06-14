Deadpool & Wolverine Lands on Cover of Total Film, Dogpool Nabs Variant Cover

Deadpool, Wolverine, and Dogpool are all getting their chance to shine ahead of the MCU movie's release.

The summer of Deadpool is upon us the long-awaited Deadpool threequel, Deadpool & Wolverine, is a little more than a month away from hitting theaters. Marvel Studios has been doing some fun promotions for the film, including selling a premium ticket package that comes with special best friend necklaces. There have also been a lot of fun looks at Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the movie's titular heroes, and the latest glimpse at the beloved characters comes from Total Film. The two characters graced the recent cover of the magazine, which also includes a variant cover of Dogpool, who will be making her live-action debut in the movie.

"Exclusive: Deadpool & Wolverine are on the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine. LFG! Inside, stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy talk exclusively about the superhero duo's long-awaited team-up, and irreverent introduction to the MCU. The Deadpool & Wolverine issue of Total Film hits shelves on Thursday 20 June," Total Film captioned a post on Instagram. You can view the Total Film cover in the post below:

"Deadpool & Wolverine aren't our only cover stars this issue – the inimitable Dogpool fronts our subs-exclusive cover, which is in the mail to subscribers now," Total Film captioned another post. You can view the Dogpool variant cover below:

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th. Stay tuned for more updates about the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film.