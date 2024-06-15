The Fantastic Four Star Joseph Quinn Is Already in the Gym

The Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn revealed how he's already training for his MCU debut as Johnny Storm. GQ profiled the A Quiet Place: Day One actor and asked about his incoming Marvel movie. Quinn says he's already started his diet and begun a lifting regimen. It isn't the most fun thing in the world, but the star thinks it's going to help after those super suit fittings. It's clear there's been some movement on The Fantastic Four already, but filming hasn't started yet. So, Quinn's got a few more weeks before Marvel's First Family assembles to shoot their first MCU adventure together. Until then, he'll be sticking to that dietary plan and listening to his trainer's explicit instructions on how to achieve his goals. (I guess we'll get to the fire at some later date!)

On the training front, The Fantastic Four star said, "I'm eating stuff and lifting things. I'm working with someone great—if you'd cast someone as a personal trainer, you'd cast him, he's a rhinoceros of a man. He's very good at his job, he gets me to do the things I don't want to do."

When it comes to managing expectations that come with this newfound level of fame, Quinn told the outlet, "You can't think. You just have to go with it." Luckily, he's not alone when it comes to the 2025 blockbuster. The actor has Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all to lean on when navigating the Marvel Universe for the first time. Quinn told GQ, "I've met Ebon very briefly, Vanessa I have lots of mutual friends with." (Of course, this elides the fact that Pascal has been at work on Gladiator 2 with his co-star for a while now…)

What's Different With The Fantastic Four?

Marvel is clearly teasing something different with The Fantastic Four. As one of the big titles on the board for Phase 5 for almost 5 years, fans have been waiting for this one. Director Matt Shakman knows there's some expectations for what they can accomplish with The Fantastic Four as well. He talked to Collider about his vision for Marvel's First Family. It seems like the studio was really keen on stepping out of the box with next year's summer blockbuster. But, we'll probably find out some more as the release date draws nearer.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman told Collider. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

"We have been nonstop," the director said of the pre-production process. "Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you're filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There's some stuff I'm super excited about. I can't say too much, you know?"

