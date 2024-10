Mavel’s Agents of SHIELD Season 7 Poster Revealed

ABC Television has revealed the poster for the final season return date for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. The poster was released along with the announcement of the show’s seventh season premiere date. The season picks up where the last one left of, with Clark Gregg returning to the role of Phil Coulson, but in Life Model Decoy form. The entire Agents of SHIELD team is taking a trip into the past, landing in 1931. The team will have to figure out a way to make it back to their home era without breaking the time stream in the process.

“I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” series star Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson, teased in a recent interview. .”So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD. For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun. When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

According to the ABC press releases, “From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns for its final season on ABC on May 27th.