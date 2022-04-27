Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man Relaunch Delivers a Shocking Last Page Reveal

✖

Marvel's relaunch of The Amazing Spider-Man is going to create a reaction from Spidey fans, after a last-page reveal introduces a major change to Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's dynamic. Writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. are the new creative team on Amazing Spider-Man, and the publisher is already promising huge changes. Peter Parker will be on the outs with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, his Aunt May, and Mary Jane, leaving our hero alone on a proverbial island. While the cause of this status quo change isn't revealed in Amazing Spider-Man #1, we are privy to something else that may factor into the title's overall mystery.

WARNING: Continue reading at your own risk for The Amazing Spider-Man #1 spoilers.

Two individuals Peter attempts to reconnect with in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz, and Joe Caramagna are his Aunt May and Mary Jane. Throughout the issue, Peter can be seen walking back and forth past Mary Jane's apartment building in the rain. At one point they finally talk on the phone, though Mary Jane instructs Peter not to contact her again. He has been acting a little stalky, appearing outside her home and constantly texting her. Mary Jane does catch a look at Peter outside her window, but she's distracted when a gentleman named Paul calls out to her from another room. Paul is then interrupted by a young boy and girl who come charging in screaming "Mommy!"

Mary Jane refers to them as "kiddos" and greets them both with a great big hug. The story ends with Mary Jane telling Paul, "Everything is great." Of course, we have no idea if Mary Jane is actually the kids' biological mother, but the girl does have Mary Jane's signature long red hair. Plus, the boy has a passing resemblance to Peter, though he looks to be slightly older and taller than his sister. We're told six months have passed at the beginning of the series, so there is a time jump in play.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

We've seen several alternate realities where Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson have had kids together. For example, the recently concluded Dark Ages by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello featured young May Parker carrying on the Spider-Man mantle from her father. There's also the Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows series that gave Anna-May Parker the superhero name Spinneret.

The synopsis for The Amazing Spider-Man #1 reads: "Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's even on the outs with Aunt May! After a terrible and mysterious incident, no one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and Tombstone makes a move that will remind readers why he's one of Spider-Man's most terrifying villains…."

What do you think is the deal with Mary Jane's kids? Is Peter Parker the father? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!