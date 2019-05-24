Marvel Announces Absolute Carnage Post-Credits Scenes

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman are set to unleash their special brand of symbiote-infected chaos across the 616 Universe, and Marvel Comics is gearing up for the occasion with the return of their own brand of “post-credits scenes” that will help build toward the event. And no one is safe.

Marvel Comics just revealed to retailers that Absolute Carnage is being set up in a series of one-page comics called “Everyone Is A Target,” beginning in June with Venom, Amazing Spider-Man, Symbiote Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool.

The post-credits comics will carry over in July to Avengers, Captain Marvel, Immortal Hulk, Black Cat, and Invaders, leading up to the launch of Absolute Carnage #1 in August. The event received a major tease for Free Comic Book Day, showing that the symbiotes will be up to some major mayhem that could have huge repercussions for the Marvel Universe.

The publisher’s first attempt at post-credits comics started in January 2018 that built up toward the return of the original Logan, with “Where Is Wolverine?” running across nine different comics. These pages showed Wolverine on a mysterious mission after returning to the land of the living, showing what he was doing with an Infinity Stone in the build up to the Infinity Wars event.

We’ll learn more about the “Everyone Is A Target” post-credits stories as we get closer to the launch of Absolute Carnage. Check out the information below to learn more about the comics participating in the event:

The following titles in June and July will each have a new, one-page Everyone is A Target story. These post-credit one-page stories lead into the Absolute Carnage event this August!

