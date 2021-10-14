Marvel Announces Daredevil: Woman Without Fear

The next chapter of Elektra Natchios’ vigilante career as Daredevil begins this January. Marvel Comics has announced Daredevil: Woman Without Fear, named in the spirit of Frank Miller and John Romita Jr.’s fan-beloved miniseries Daredevil: The Man Without Fear. Current Daredevil writer Chip Zdarsky teams with artist Rafael de Latorre for the series that ties into the upcoming Devils Reign event. The series sees Elektra’s vow not to kill tested as she comes up against a new foe. The miniseries will run for three issues. You can take a look at Chris Bachalo’s cover for the first issue below.

Here’s the synopsis for the issue: “The next pulse-pounding chapter in the saga of New York City’s Guardian Devil, this time starring ELEKTRA as Daredevil! Joined by Rafael De Latorre, Chip Zdarsky continues his landmark run and the DAREDEVIL story that spins directly out of the shocking revelations in the pages of DEVIL’S REIGN!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Elektra is the world’s deadliest assassin — and she’s taken a vow not to kill. Someone puts themselves directly in her path with deadly consequences. What else would you expect from the MARVEL UNIVERSE’S GREATEST HUNTER?!”

Zdarsky says in a statement provided to ComicBook.com, “When we were planning out Devils Reign it become apparent early on that Elektra’s story is too big to be contained in the main series! Wilson Fisk has unearthed her darkest secret and I’m super excited for readers to see the fallout in this series!”

As for working with de Latorre, Zdarsky says, “Rafael is a real revelation as an artist. Crisp, well-orchestrated storytelling and a beautiful eye for emotion. I genuinely think they’re the next big artist from Marvel! His Elektra is perfect!”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Daredevil: Woman Without Fear begins in January. The official solicitation text is below.