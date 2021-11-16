Marvel Announces A New Sorcerer Supreme After Death Of Doctor Strange

A new Sorcerer Supreme will star in their own Marvel Comics series in the aftermath of the Death of Doctor Strange miniseries by writer Jed MacKay (Black Cat, Moon Knight) and artist Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel). The publisher has made no secret of the fact that it plans to replace Doctor Strange in the Marvel Universe. The whole purpose of the event was to set up the mystery of who would be stepping into the role of the Sorcerer Supreme. Although, something that isn’t currently known is will Doctor Strange be dead or alive by its conclusion? Either way, whoever steps into the mystical role will headline a new series in March 2022.

“A New Sorcerer Supreme Will Rise,” the Marvel press release reads. “Coming in March, the aftermath of DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE leads into a new ongoing series starring the new Sorcerer Supreme… Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details.” The PR also comes with a teaser featuring a huge transparent skull with its mouth open that appears to be shattering. The only other information provided is March 2022, though we are told to stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coincidentally, one possible candidate to replace Doctor Strange is himself. The conclusion of the first issue introduced a younger version of Stephen Strange. Whether or not he remains in the current day once Death of Doctor Strange ends is unknown at this time. If he doesn’t, there are other Marvel heroes adept at the mystic arts who are more than capable of stepping into the role as well.

Alternate futures have revealed the X-Man Magik will someday replace Doctor Strange, so right now she is the top candidate to star in this new series. However, since Magik is currently involved with the X-Men and their independent status on Krakoa, we have to wonder will she have the time and bandwidth to also protect the Earth from otherworldly attacks. Other options include Brother Voodoo, Shaman, and Scarlet Witch.

Marvel is quietly in the process of replacing some of its more recognizable heroes. After losing his powers, an Asian Iron Fist is taking over for Danny Rand. Ben Reilly is also currently starring in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man for its Beyond era. While the original characters aren’t completely going away, these replacements are helping Marvel to diversify its lineup to appeal to a wider audience.

Who do you think will become the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe. Cast your vote down in the comments below!