Marvel Announces Planet Hulk Sequel

On Monday, Marvel Comics announced Planet Hulk: Worlbreaker, a new five-issue limited series allowing original "Planet Hulk" writer Greg Pak to revisit what many consider to be one of the greatest Hulk stories of all time. Marvel published the original "Planet Hulk" storyline in 2006, which saw Pak collaborating with artists Carlo Pagulayan and Aaron Lopresti, in the pages of Incredible Hulk. Pak is joined by Devil's Reign artist Manuel Garcia on Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker, which takes place 1000 years after the events of the original story, returning to the mythology of the planet Sakaar, where Hulk had been exiled by the Illuminati.

The original "Planet Hulk" followed Hulk on Sakaar. There he became known as Green Scar rising from gladiator to revolutionary, overthrowing the corrupt rule of the Red King and falling in love only for his newfound peace and purpose to be disrupted by betrayal and tragedy.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker, "A thousand years from now on the planet Sakaar, a young woman with green skin searches for the legendary Green Scar to help save her brother from a group of apocalyptic cultists. But which Hulk will she find? And after all these years, is he truly the Sakaarson, who will save us all — or the Worldbreaker, who will destroy us? "

Pak says in a press release, "Working on 'Planet Hulk' remains one of the greatest experiences I've ever had in storytelling. So it was a huge thrill to get the call from editor Mark Paniccia inviting me to dive back in. What makes this story feel so special is that we're going back to Sakaar a thousand years in the future. That's opened up doors to do some spectacular worldbuilding with mindblowing art from Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, and Chris Sotomayor. And we're exploring big emotional stories that pay off the huge themes of the Hulk and the Green Scar that I've built over many years through all my Hulk stories. In a time of change and crisis, what do we do with the power we have, and how do we handle the terrifying repercussions? A thousand years from now, who knows where those questions will take us?"

You can see the cover for Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #1 by the original "Planet Hulk" artist Carlo Pagulayan above. Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #1 by Pak and Garcia goes on sale in comic book stores and digital storefronts in November.