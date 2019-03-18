New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Shirts Showcase New Promo Art

Marvel has added several new Avengers: Endgame t-shirt designs to their Amazon store, and you can shop them all right here. The collection includes some standard logo shirts, but the most interesting additions are the designs that feature a new look at the members of the team that survived Thanos’ snap.

These designs include the Marvel Avengers Endgame Exploding “A” shirt, which features Thor, Iron Man, Hulk (in his new costume), Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket Raccoon, and Gamora. An alternative logo design features the same lineup along with War Machine. There’s also a shirt that focuses on Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man.

We expect to see the main rollout of Avengers: Endgame merch to begin at the end of March, but the t-shirts above follow a collection of limited edition hoodies and jackets that Marvel released to celebrate Endgame and the the end of Phase Three. You can find them below.

The first Avengers hoodie commemorates the end of Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

The hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $58.99 with free shipping in sizes S to XXXL. It is expected to arrive in August. Make sure to check out the close-up images on the product page, because they really highlight the textures and embroidery that make the hoodie pop. Note that this Avengers hoodie design is a limited edition of 3000 units.

Then again, you might want to go for this Avengers hoodie design that features multiple panels, meshes, and textures with a slick black, blue, and gray color scheme. it’s available to pre-order right here for $64.99 with free shipping slated for May.

Finally, Marvel and Merchoid recently unveiled a collection of limited edition Avengers jackets, and there’s still time to get a pre-order in for your favorite design. Keep in mind that only 1,963 units of each jacket will be produced in honor of the year that the first Avengers comic was released.

Each Avengers jacket is priced at $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. You can shop them all right here in sizes S to XXXL, but we’ve also listed them individually below:

• Avengers Team Jacket

• Thor Jacket

• Captain America Jacket

• Spider-Man / Iron Spider Jacket

• Black Panther Jacket

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019. The official synopsis reads:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

