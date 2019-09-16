PM Boris Johnson Compares Himself to the Hulk, While Petition Starts to Launch Him Into Space

The Incredible Hulk has had crossovers with a bunch of different heroes and properties over the years. But, no one could have seen a Brexit and Hulk crossover coming. Welcome back to 2019 everyone, it is truly the wildest timeline. Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and he told The Daily Mail that he is like the Marvel Comics hero.

In an interview with The Mail, the MP compared Britain to Bruce Banner’s famous alter-ego as he referenced the Brexit situation. He went so far as to say that he would ignore the House of Commons’ vote to delay the UK’s departure from the European Union. Johnson also likened the country’s ability to free itself from a situation he deems unfavorable to the strength of The Incredible Hulk prevailing in the face of danger. Honestly, the comments read like something out of a comic book themselves.

He began, “Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them… Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. We will come out on 31st October and we will get it done.”

The entire exchange is a bit surreal with such a concrete effect on lives in the balance. Maybe Johnson is just a giant comic book fan and that analogy was the first thing that came to mind? At any rate, a cartoonist named Sean Mason decided to voice his own displeasure with the comments by starting a Parliamentary petition. He figured it might be a good idea to turn some of that comic book knowledge back on the PM. Other British citizens quickly followed suit in signing the humorous proposal.

Mason’s petition lobbies to “put Boris Johnson ‘Hulk’ in a rocket and fire him into space.” The cartoonist also references an Avengers plot around the storyline Planet Hulk where the team fired the hero into the deep reaches of space to not have him cause any more damage than was absolutely necessary. Unfortunately for the people behind the petition, it was withdrawn before it could actually be debated by MPs in the House of Commons. Maybe that is for the best because it doesn’t seem like the best use of time.

Needless to say, the entire thing would have been absolutely bewildering if allowed to take place. Public officials literally taking time to debate the merits of casting off one of their own into the vacuum of space is something that people would watch on Twitch just for the pure spectacle of it. But, British citizens will have to find some other way to address their current predicament. The Planet Hulk strategy will have to wait for another time.