Marvel Reveals New Captain America Costume for Avengers: Twilight

An older Captain Americadons a new costume on an upcoming cover of Avengers: Twilight. The new limited series was announced during Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con this weekend and comes from the creative team of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Daniel Acuña. The series will show a dystopian future for the Marvel Universe, where there are no Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Captain America will be the central character in Avengers: Twilight, and now fans can get their first look at Steve Rogers' new costume on a cover by acclaimed artist Alex Ross.

Captain American can be seen in a crouching pose on Alex Ross' cover of January's Avengers: Twilight #1. The costume is very similar to the ones worn by Steve Rogers in the past, with the exception of kneepads and brown gloves. However, one thing missing from Captain America's ensemble is his iconic shield. With this story taking place in the future, it's possible Cap is no longer in possession of his shield. Either way, fans will find out the real story when it drops in the new year.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel adds a surprising member to the Avengers

Avengers #6 by Jed MacKay, Ivan Fiorelli, Federico Blee, and VC's Cory Petit concluded with an unexpected character joining the ranks of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. While the main roster of the Avengers were off fighting the Ashen Combine, Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Black Panther infiltrated the Impossible City, which is the Combine's sentient, orbiting fortress. Our heroes fighting on the front lines systematically took down their Ashen Combine opponents, stopping their attacks on different cities across the globe. With the Combine defeated, Black Panther was able to detonate bombs that were keeping the Impossible City under the Combine's control. Now free, the Impossible City decided that it wants to repay the Avengers by joining them.

It's not often that a superhero team can count a floating city as one of its members, but now the Avengers can. The threat of the Ashen Combine may be over, but there are more Tribulation Events to come in the future. The only reason the Avengers know about the Tribulation Events is because of Kang the Conqueror, who warned them back when the series relaunched.

The Ashen Combine were originally the prisoners of the Impossible City, but they escaped and enslaved it after the Impossible City's creators disappeared. Exactly who these creators are will have to remain a mystery for now, but it appears Marvel is setting up the Impossible City to be the new headquarters of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Just imagine how helpful it will be to have a floating city at the Avengers' disposal. It's reminiscent of their previous base, the carcass of a dead Celestial, during Jason Aaron's run.