Avengers: Twilight Art Teases Ms. Marvel's Future

The future for Ms. Marvel is up in the air in new art for Avengers: Twilight. The six-issue limited series comes from writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Daniel Acuña, and promises to deliver a captivating and thought-provoking look at what the future holds for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. There have been plenty of comic stories that have jumped to alternate futures, but Avengers: Twilight will look to chart its own, unique path by focusing on an aged Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. Fans have seen Captain America's new costume for Avengers: Twilight, and now more art shows off a new look for Ms. Marvel.

Marvel released Alex Ross and Daniel Acuña's covers for February's Avengers: Twilight #3 featuring Ms. Marvel. We're to assume it's still Kamala Khan wearing the Ms. Marvel mantle, but a press release teases how Avengers: Twilight may tarnish her legacy. Both covers by Ross and Acuña contain Ms. Marvel's classic red-and-blue costume, though she is a lot more mature and no longer the young kid superhero of Jersey City. Ms. Marvel has been an Avenger and a Champion, but what does her future look like in Avengers: Twilight?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Ms. Marvel is now a member of the X-Men

After her death in Amazing Spider-Man, Marvel recently changed Ms. Marvel's status quo. It was revealed that Ms. Marvel is a mutant as well as an Inhuman, which meant the X-Men were able to use their resurrection protocols. Since then, Ms. Marvel has helped the X-Men's cause against the anti-mutant organization Orchis. Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is co-writing Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant.

"This was way scarier than joining the MCU for me," Vellani shared. "Those projects feel like they live in their own dimension, so I guess I can separate myself easier. But you can hold a comic book! I've never written anything before in my entire life, but I have read many comics, so I just wrote what I would want to read. I was given a very professional tool to write what is essentially my own fan fiction."

"I want to make it very, very clear that we are not retconning her Inhuman origin. That's a part of Kamala's identity that Marvel editorial and myself would very much like to keep and protect," Vellani added. "Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored — only now there's a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It's going to be pretty crazy."

Chip Zdarsky talks Avengers: Twilight

ComicBook.com spoke to Avengers: Twilight writer Chip Zdarsky about Captain America's role in the limited series.

"Steve is the perfect character with which to see a changed future since he's been through that experience before coming out of WW2," Zdarsky explained. "His ethics and morals and outlook have a consistency to them, so seeing how he reacts to a changed America is always interesting, to me at least! And this future America is seemingly perfect, so Steve has to question whether or not to upset what his fellow Americans are comfortable with in pursuit of the truth."

Avengers: Twilight #3 goes on sale February 28, 2024. Let us know your thoughts on Ms. Marvel in the comments!