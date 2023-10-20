Chip Zdarsky Guides Captain America Through a New Marvel Future in Avengers: Twilight (Exclusive)

Chip Zdarsky gives Captain Americaa firsthand view of the future of the Marvel Universe in Avengers: Twilight. The new limited series is Zdarsky's first work for Marvel after completing a celebrated run on Daredevil, and together with artist Daniel Acuña, the duo are working together to craft a new vision of Marvel's tomorrow. The lead character in Avengers: Twilight is Captain America, and fans got the opportunity to see a new redesign of Cap's suit on Alex Ross' cover of Avengers: Twilight #1. Cap is the only remaining Avenger, and fans will learn what happened to Earth's Mightiest Heroes as the series progresses, with Steve Rogers' story being central to the plot. ComicBook.com spoke to Chip Zdarsky to get some insight on Avengers: Twilight, including Captain America's state of mind as he tries to navigate a future he may not agree with. We also have four pages from Avengers: Twilight #1, featuring art by Daniel Acuña and on sale January 17th. The images appear to be split between flashbacks to the modern day with Captain America and the Avengers landing at a warzone as Spider-Man dies in front of him, and an older Steve Rogers in Avengers: Twilight's future walking the streets as armored soldiers patrol and harass a kid recording the looting.

. (Photo: Marvel Comics) prevnext

Captain America's Place in Avengers: Twilight ComicBook.com: We've seen plenty of alternate futures in the Marvel Universe, but Avengers: Twilight seems to be centered on Steve Rogers surviving in an America he doesn't recognize anymore. Why did you want to explore this version of Marvel's future? Chip Zdarsky: Steve is the perfect character with which to see a changed future since he's been through that experience before coming out of WW2. His ethics and morals and outlook have a consistency to them, so seeing how he reacts to a changed America is always interesting, to me at least! And this future America is seemingly perfect, so Steve has to question whether or not to upset what his fellow Americans are comfortable with in pursuit of the truth. prevnext

. (Photo: Marvel Comics) prevnext

Who are "The Defenders"? A description of the series states the Avengers are no more, and many of Cap's friends are now dead. Will we get to see Cap assemble a new team of Avengers with new characters, or perhaps grown-up versions of existing characters? I don't want to spoil anything, but Cap has to deal with new characters and old, and there's also the matter of the mysterious group called "The Defenders"... prevnext

. (Photo: Marvel Comics) prevnext

Just Enjoy the Story Finally, what else should fans look forward to as Avengers: Twilight's story gets going? What type of threat should we keep our eyes out for? Don't keep your eyes out for anything! Just enjoy where the story takes you! We live in a world where everything is picked apart and spoiled before people even read issue one, so all I'll say is, if you enjoy my work and enjoy Daniel's work, I think you'll enjoy this story of re-finding yourself. prevnext