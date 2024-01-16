A long time ago in a Spider-Verse far, far away... Marvel Comics revealed the first look at Edge of Spider-Verse #3 and the debut of Star-Spider, the newest Spider-Hero swinging into the pages of the anthology series. Created by writer Justina Ireland (Marvel's Star Wars: Sana Starros) and artist Pete Woods (Deadpool), Star-Spider is among the many multiversal Spider-Heroes who will appear in the new volume of the anthology that introduced such Spider-Verse fan-favorites as Gwen Stacy/Ghost Spider, Pter Ptarker/Spider-Rex, Princess Petra/Spinstress, and Cooper Coen/Web-Weaver.

"Getting to work on anything Spider-Verse is awesome and getting the chance to create a new Spider is bananapants awesome," said Ireland, who penned the Star Wars spinoff comic starring the galaxy-faring smuggler Sana Starros. "Star-Spider is an homage to everything I loved as a kid: sci-fi, awkward characters, and super heroes! She's smart and silly and a bit out of her depth, but also tenacious and I hope everyone loves her as much as I do."

"Getting to work with Justina creating a new hero in the Spider-Verse is a once-in-a-lifetime treat," Woods added. "The design for Star-Spider and her corner of the universe is a colorful mashup of everything I love about comics, film, and animation. Justina's story is a fun ride and a perfect introduction to Star-Spider's world and its vibrant characters."

Star-Spider of Earth-1978 will make her debut in the pages of Edge of Spider-Verse #3 in April, which will also feature the return of Web-Weaver in a new story from his co-creator Steve Foxe. The four-issue limited series will introduce new characters Weapon VIII and Spooker-Man, and will see the return of Margo Kess/Spider-Byte and '90s Cyborg Spider-Man.

See the official solicit and cover by artist Chad Hardin below.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 4)

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND & STEVE FOXE

Art by PETE WOODS & MORE!

Cover by CHAD HARDIN

On Sale 4/11

Your neighborhood can be a few blocks long, or it can be the size of an entire space station. Star-Spider slings through the stars in her Silk ship helping those in need, thwipping through alien cityscapes. Meet the coolest new Spider-Hero to grace the comics page in a story by writer Justina Ireland and artist Pete Woods! The runway-strutting Web-Weaver is back, back, back again! Don't miss one of the coolest new characters of the Spider-Verse kicking butt, taking names and looking good while doing it in a new adventure by the character's co-creator Steve Foxe!