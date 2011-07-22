Captain America Writers Reveal If Steve Rogers Is A Virgin

✖

Is Captain America a virgin? Asking for a fan friend - or rather, a fan friend got to ask the writers of the Captain America movies. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were doing an interview with Yahoo's Kevin Polowy, who made the bold move of asking the question: has Steve Rogers virginity status been decided on as part of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon? Markus and McFeely had fun with the question; not only did they answer the question of Captain America's sex life directly (see below), both writers actually geeked out a bit in explaining the logic behind their take on Captain America's sexual backstory:

"I think he loses his virginity!" McFeely exclaims. "Why do people think he's a virgin? I think if you look like that, and you're going city to city, and you're signing autographs... The likes of the ladies you're signing autographs for... I gotta imagine that..."

McFeely is of course referencing Captain America: The First Avenger, which saw Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) initially being sidelined as a super-soldier propaganda tool in USO shows before he got the chance to fight on the battlefield. As McFeely reminds us, Captain America was a major celebrity of the WWII era, and also a physical specimen on par with a Greek god. Kinky logic kind of fills in the gaps (so to speak) when it comes to imagining whether or not Captain America got any sexual offers during his celebrity heyday.

(Photo: Marvel Studios )

If logic fails, The First Avenger made sure to showcase clear moments of Cap's effect on women - whether it was Peggy Carter's infamous caress of pectoral muscles after the Super Soldier transformation or Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer playing the military girl who pulls Cap into a corner for a hot make-out session - only for Steve to be awkwardly discovered by Peggy. In a more "R" rated version of The First Avenger, any one of those moments could have evolved into a love scene.

Christopher Markus is more concerned with making one thing clear: Captain America is not scared to get some tail:

"Steve Rogers isn't a prude!" Markus argues. "He may be occasionally presented that way, but he's a guy who believes in right and wrong and all these things - but he's not a choir boy. He's a WWII veteran."

Indeed, one of the most iconic images of WWII is still the Victory Day image of a sailor grabbing and kissing a (consenting?) nurse. Passions were flying high at the time (see: Baby Boomer generation), so Steve Rogers definitely got his. Just saying.