Funko’s Old Man Steve Avengers: Endgame Pop Figure Is In Stock

Funko and Marvel kicked off their Year of the Shield Pop figure series back last year with the goal of celebrating heroes “who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both.” A Pop figure of Old Man Steve Rogers as he appeared in Avengers: Endgame was the crown jewel of the series, which is why it has been hard to find in stock. However, it was in stock and shipping now here on Amazon (exclusive) for $12.99 at the time of writing.

In Avengers: Endgame, we learned that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) traveled back in time and lived a happy, peaceful life with Peggy Carter. In the final moments of the film, Old Man Steve passes his shield on to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who eventually took on the role of Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider.The Funko Pop depicts the elderly Steve Rogers sitting on a bench with his shield at his side.

