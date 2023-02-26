Marvel Celebrates Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Being Number One in the World Again Despite Big Box Office Drop

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just won its second weekend at the box office, but the sequel also suffered a record-breaking box office drop for a Marvel movie. The film had the biggest opening of the Ant-Man trilogy last week last weekend, earning $104 million in its first three days at the box office. However, the movie plummeted 70% during its second weekend. Previously, Black Widow had the MCU's biggest box office drop at $67.8%, but it's worth noting that the 2021 film was also simultaneously released on Disney+ Premier Access. Despite Quantumania's huge box office drop, Marvel is still celebrating the movie being number one in the world for the second week in a row.

"Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is the #1 movie in the world, 2 weeks in a row. Experience it now playing in 3D, only in theaters. Get tickets now: Link in Bio," Marvel's Instagram account shared with a little teaser for the film. You can check it out below:

What Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Rotten

Tomatoes Score?

It's not a huge surprise Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is losing viewers considering it has the second-lowest critics score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film after Eternals. The film currently has a "rotten" critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 48%, but its audience score is a much better 83%. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "the MCU's wackiest work of pop art yet." The movie may have broken a negative record this weekend but it was the fifth MCU movie in a row to open with $100 million+. The four previous films do so were Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Who Stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie also features the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and includes the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Bill Murray is also making his franchise debut in the film, and Kathryn Newton is stepping in as the new Cassie Lang, making her the third actor to play the role. The movie also features David Dastmalchian, who played Kurt in the first two Ant-Man films. However, now he's voicing the new character, Veb. Other Ant-Man newcomers include William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Katy O'Brian as Jentorra.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.