Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Continues An Impressive MCU Box Office Streak

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in theaters this week, and it's the latest in a recent line of divisive projects in the franchise. The film currently has a "rotten" critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 48%, but its audience score is a much better 84%. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "the MCU's wackiest work of pop art yet." The movie is also fairing well at the box office. In fact, it's the fifth MCU movie in a row to open with $100 million+. The four previous films were Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Unsurprisingly, the third Ant-Man film is leading the box office in its opening weekend. The threequel will have the biggest opening of the Ant-Man trilogy, earning $104 million in its first three days, including $46 million on its opening day. That's up 30% from its predecessor, 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. By the end of the four-day President's Day holiday weekend, the film's total will likely climb to $118 million.

Who Stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie will also feature the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and include the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Bill Murray is also making his franchise debut in the film, and the actor previously hinted that he's playing a villain. Kathryn Newton will be stepping in as the new Cassie Lang, making her the third actor to play the role.

What Has Avatar: The Way of the Water Made at the Box Office?

While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is having a successful weekend, another movie just hit a major milestone. Avatar: The Way of the Water has officially surpassed Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing film of all time. The Avatar sequel has now made $2.2433 billion globally which beats Titanic's $2.2428 billion. Of course, this means James Cameron has helmed the top-grossing film of all time (Avatar) as well as the third-highest (Avatar: The Way of Water) and fourth-highest (Titanic). The only thing standing in the director's way from total box office domination is Joe and Anthony Russo's Avengers: Endgame, which is currently the second-highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.7 billion.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avatar: The Way of the Water are both playing in theaters.