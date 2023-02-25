Ant-Man Director and Cast Reveals Their Ideas for Fourth Film

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters, and is widening the scope of one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's coziest franchise. While a fourth Ant-Man film has not been officially announced, Marvel Studios has definitely hinted at it, so so there is a possibility that we could see another solo outing for Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his family. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment UK, some of Quantumania's cast, as well as director Peyton Reed, teased what they would want that hypothetical Ant-Man 4 to be.

"I think you'd have to [go smaller]," Reed revealed. "I think one of the things [you'd want] is ping-ponging back and forth [to and from the Quantum Realm]. It was really fun to create the Quantum Realm and all these sorts of characters. I think there's more story to tell down there as well. But I also think that you can't lose sight of those family dynamics and the idea of this 'street-level' quality of Ant-Man, of the Wasp, in the first couple of movies. But the family dynamics, no matter where they are, that's the key thing. And particularly, I think that Scott-Cassie relationship. I like the idea of certainly Cassie becoming a big part of the MCU ongoing. I think there's a lot more story to tell with these characters. This one [Quantumania], I was treating it like a trilogy; as if this were the last one. You can never presume you're gonna get to make another one. But I think there's a lot of story to be told with these characters. So we'll see."

"I really like the down-to-earth Ant-Man," Kathryn Newton, who portrays Cassie Lang, echoed. "I loved Ant-Man and the Wasp. I like how they're normal."

"Ant-Man, the original, is still my favourite," Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly added. "I think I would [dial Ant-Man 4 down] if I was the director, or the writer, or Kevin Feige."

Will there be an Ant-Man 4?

As franchise producer Steven Broussard told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis prior to Quantumania's release, the powers that be at Marvel Studios are already considering the possibility of another new Ant-Man film.

"We're already thinking about it," Broussard revealed. "It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?' Like the wheels start turning, you can't help yourself. I don't want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can't help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing only in theaters.