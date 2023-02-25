Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Character Posters Spotlight Fan-Favorite Characters

Marvel Studios finally released the first film out of their next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Paul Rudd-led Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film released with less than mediocre reviews, but fans are thinking the exact opposite of critics. Quantumania has been doing pretty well at the box office and it may be due to the love fans have for Marvel Studios. Marvel knows how much fans love their characters and usually releases posters of characters that may be spoilers or that fans love from the movie. Now, they have released some posters of the characters from the movie.

You can check out the posters below.

Welcome to the Quantum Realm. Check out the brand-new character poster for #Veb in Marvel Studios' #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania.



Now playing in 3D, only in theaters.

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. “People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie,” Reed told the outlet. “For this third one, I said, ‘I don’t want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.’”

“I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers,” Reed continued. “Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we’re doing Kang the Conqueror.”

“In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he’s a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won’t spoil for you, but he’s someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn’t exist that way,” the director smirked. “It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people’s minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse.”

The studio describes the film as follows: “In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

