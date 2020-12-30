Marvel and Anda Seat's Slick New Gaming Chairs Feature Spider-Man, Captain America, and More

2020 is just about over, which might mean you want to freshen up your office, game room, or living room a bit to help celebrate the new year. If that's the case and you happen to be a huge fan of Marvel heroes, then Anda Seat has just the series for you. Anda Seat has a new lineup of high-performance Marvel gaming chairs, and they not only comfortable to sit in but also themed after some of your favorite Marvel heroes, including Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man. Each one also comes with a slick hero-themed floor mat as well, and you can check out the new Marvel Anda Seat chairs in the image below.

The new Marvel 2020 Edition chairs feature several improvements to Anda Seat's design, and features high-quality neck and lumbar pillows for comfort and to help your neck and back keep the right posture. It also features 4D adjustable armrests that can support your forearms to help alleviate pressure from your wrists.

The chairs range from $549 to $399, and you can check them all out in more detail right here. You can also find more details on all of the chairs in the new line below.

(Photo: AndaSeat)

Spider-Man:

"The new generation of Andaseat office chairs. The Spider-Man 2020 Edition is renowned for its ample space in addition to customization at the highest level. To give you greater comfort, support, reliability and personalization, the new Spider-Man 2020 Edition Edition 2 2 features multiple improvements that will exceed the expectations of even the most discerning. For an uncompromising experience that lasts for endless hours, this elite award-winning chair is unquestionably the gold standard you need."

Ant-Man:

"Ant-Man is one of the heroes with the most special capability-size-shifting from nearly microscopic to ~100 feet gigantic. He offers the major strategic turning point in the Endgame. His unique role is demonstrated in the design of Andaseat Ant-Man Edition. The overall design is recognizable at the first glance-Don’t let your past determine the future."

Captain America:

"The top end of the Andaseat chairs. The Captain America 2020 Edition is renowned for its ample space in addition to customization at the highest level. To give you greater comfort, support, reliability and personalization, the new Captain America 2020 Edition features multiple improvements that will exceed the expectations of even the most discerning. For an uncompromising experience that lasts for endless hours, this elite award-winning chair is unquestionably the gold standard you need."

Iron Man:

"The best seller of the Andaseat chairs. The Iron Man 2020 Edition retains the same unparalleled level of customization as the Jungle, and all the superb comfort, support, reliability that comes with the new 2020 Series. On top of being 25% larger than the Jungle, the core mechanisms have been doubly reinforced. For an uncompromising experience that lasts for endless hours, this award-winning chair is unquestionably the gold standard you need."

While the line features four heroes at the moment, Anda Seat is running a vote for who should be the next character in the line, and the choices include The Hulk, Black Widow, and Black Panther, and you can vote on it right here.

Which chair do you want for your office? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!