Marvel Rights Infographic Gets Update for Netflix Characters

2018 has been an interesting and exciting year for Marvel fans, especially when it comes to the live-action rights to the company’s expansive catalog of characters. As the Disney/Fox deal moves forward, the X-Men and Fantastic Four get closer to being within crossover range with the Avengers while Netflix‘s cancellation of the majority of its Marvel series suddenly shifts characters like Daredevil and Luke Cage into a weird limbo thanks to an alleged clause preventing them from appearing anywhere else for at least two years. Add in Sony Pictures and Universal Pictures‘ handful of characters and, well, it can be a lot to keep up with.

Thankfully, the folks over at The Geek Twins are back again this year with an updated version of their visual breakdown of who owns what when it comes to the live-action rights for Marvel Comics characters. You can check it out below.

As you can see — especially if you take a moment to compare it to last year’s version which you can find here — there have been a few shifts to things, namely when it comes to Netflix’s rights. Whereas last year the characters appearing in Netflix’s small screen Marvel Cinematic Universe were all part of the big red “Everything Else” circle, they’ve notably shifted into their own little world disconnected from the main “universe” as it were and connected only to Sony Pictures’ claim by one solitary character: Kingpin.

If you’ve been following news of the Marvel Netflix series at all you’ll understand why this shift has taken place. Netflix recently announced the surprise cancellation of Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Daredevil and while there has been no word yet on the fate of Jessica Jones and The Punisher fans are braced for the worst. However, while fans might assume that the characters would simple slip back over to Marvel’s control that may not be the case.

“There is this very real contract with Netflix,” Amy Rutberg who plays Marci on Daredevil recently told Inverse. “I had heard 18 months, maybe it’s two years. I suppose it’s possible that Marvel could buy them out, but I have not heard so much as a whisper.”

As for the rest of the infographic — which is now in its sixth version — not much else has changed since last year’s version. Universal continues to have its remaining share of the Hulk franchise as well as the rights to Namor that don’t appear to be moving much anytime soon. Sony’s pocket likely isn’t to change too much in the upcoming year, either, though the success of Venom may eventually see a bit more overlap with the main group.

What do you think of this updated Marvel character live-action rights infographic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.