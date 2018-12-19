Brigitte Nielsen Wants to Play a Villain in a Marvel Movie

An ever-growing number of stars have lent their talents to modern day Marvel movies, and it looks like Brigitte Nielsen would like to be among them.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nielsen was asked about her role in 1985’s Red Sonja, which technically originated as a Marvel Comics property before moving to Dynamite Comics in 2005.

“I want to scream out to everybody, ‘I am part of the Marvel universe!’” Nielsen explained. “I love the Marvel characters and I want to be back.”

While Red Sonja is in the process of being revived in a Brian Singer-directed movie, Nielsen hinted that she wants to lend her talents to some other sort of Marvel franchise.

“I see myself in another Marvel story playing the villain where I can just kick butt and just totally scare the crap out of all of you. But I’ll take anything. I feel like there’s a lot of excitement with a villain. You can go many, many places. If you’re the good person, you better be good. It’s good to be bad,” she said.

Nielsen’s filmography also includes Rocky IV, Cobra, and Creed II.

While it’s unclear what role Nielsen could potentially play in any of Marvel Studios‘ upcoming projects – which include Black Widow, The Eternals, and Doctor Strange 2 – Marvel fans will surely find some way to “fan-cast” her into the MCU. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has also expressed a desire to have more female characters in the MCU, especially once Captain Marvel debuts.

“It would be amazing to see all of our female characters the way we have seen … most, never all male, but primarily male.” Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “I think we’re getting to the point soon where we have so many great female characters that those are just our heroes as opposed to when are they all female, all male. It’s just the Marvel heroes, more than half of which will be women.”

And of course, there are several other Marvel film worlds that Nielsen could potentially play a role in, including Fox’s Marvel universe (although the Disney/Fox merger puts that in jeopardy a bit), as well as Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.