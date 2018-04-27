Kevin Feige on If We’ll Ever See the End of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios’ latest film kicks off the beginning of the end of a narrative that began in Iron Man. And though Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel will serve as a culmination to a decade of storytelling, it is not the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mastermind Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, recently spoke with Uproxx about the enduring legacy of the superhero franchise, continuing well into the future.

“That’s how I feel about Star Wars or Star Trek and the things that I’ve loved as I grew up,” said Feige. “And that’s probably the way it should be as it gets passed down to future generations – parents take their kids and kids become parents, right? I’m a big fan of the Disney parks and those have been around for 60 plus years and the experiences keep being passed down the line.”

So don’t expect Avengers 4 to serve as a hard reboot of the MCU, but instead look for a narrative conclusion for those who have watched every Marvel movie over the last 10 years.

“I will say, the entire intention of Infinity War and the next Avengers film next year was to have an ending – to bring a conclusion to 10 plus years, 22 movie narrative in a way that hadn’t been done before in this particular type of film,” Feige said. “It’s been done before in films where there are a finite number of books, and they finish telling the story for the books, so they come to an ending.

“Characters like Spider-Man or Batman or James Bond or Iron Man, who have been around for so long and are always refreshed in comic books or novels or movies, you don’t necessarily get that kind of an endpoint – and we wanted to do that, which is what these next two Avengers films are.”

Feige confirmed that the MCU as we know it will continue beyond Avengers 4, but likely with a new group of heroes sharing the spotlight.

“It doesn’t mean the MCU is coming to a close, by any means. But it means the narrative that started when we began 10 years ago will have a conclusion.”

Fans get to see the beginning of the end in Avengers: Infinity War, now playing in theaters.

