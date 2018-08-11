Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary IMAX Film Festival Trailer Released

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered audiences some of the biggest adventures ever captured in a film, with IMAX cinemas displaying the excitement on the biggest screens in the world. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the MCU, all 20 films will be heading to IMAX theaters beginning on August 30th, including films like The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Iron Man, which have never been seen in the IMAX format before. Check out the trailer for the event above.

It’s hard to overstate the sheer size of the IMAX experience, with members of the MCU’s cast and crew explaining the advantages in the trailer above. The immense screens allow audiences to fully immerse themselves in the action and appreciate each sequence in new ways, while the impressive sound system truly makes you feel as though you’re part of the action. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed both point out how the theatrical experience changes in IMAX, with Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson and Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana sharing how IMAX changes your enjoyment of the film.

In addition to the films making their IMAX debut, fans can also see Iron Man 2, Thor, Marvel’s The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and The Wasp for a second time in the massive format.

The popularity of the MCU has allowed Marvel Studios to embrace the epic scale of their films, though in the early days, the films didn’t have the opportunity to be showcased in the exceptional format.

With IMAX theaters only appearing in select parts of the country, fans will also be able to see all 20 films in their traditional formats at AMC theaters as well. You can get tickets for that event through AMC Theaters’ official site.

The event starts on August 30th and runs through September 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

