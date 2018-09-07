Marvel’s Phase Four Fan Art Imagines the Future of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it is set to conclude with next year’s Avengers 4, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from envisioning what could lay ahead.

Reddit user TheDocofWho recently shared their fan-made poster, which showcases the roster of heroes they would like to see in the MCU’s “Phase 4”. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s quite a lot to love about the poster, from Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) being front and center, to Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) suiting up as Captain America, to Vision (Paul Bettany) getting his grayscale color palette from the comics. Granted, it’s currently a mystery as to which of these characters will survive the events of Avengers 4, but it is nice to entertain the possibility.

Even with Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and Spider-Man: Far From Home still on the docket, it sounds like those working behind-the-scenes at Marvel already have a plan in place.

“Oh, there are some ideas [for Phase Four],” MCU producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think without giving anything away, we’re at the point now with Marvel as a company looking for what happens post-Avengers 4, and there are a lot of ideas on the table that are really exciting. Some are characters you’ve met before, some are wholly new characters. And now, it’s just for us internal getting our ducks in a row and deciding whose doing what and when these franchises will end up in sort of the larger timeline. So there are things I’m working on, but as a bigger question, we’re just trying to figure out what happens post Phase three.”

So, when could fans find out exactly what the next round of MCU films could looks like?

“I think it’s gonna be pretty close to the vest,” Moore said. “I can’t imagine us doing anything before Avengers 4 is out in the world. We really want to complete that storytelling before we start talking about what’s next. And again, knowing what Joe [Russo] and Anthony [Russo] have in store I think is really exciting. So hopefully audiences can come to that and watch that film on its own terms and then hopefully shortly after that we can talk about where we think we can go.”

What do you think of this fan-made Phase 4 poster? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.