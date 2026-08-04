3 Deep Cut Marvel Mutants Deadpool 4 Needs to Bring Into the MCU, Like the X-Force Member We’re All Waiting On

Deadpool & Wolverine was a box office hit, and one of its biggest draws was the cameo fest that came with its multiversal shenanigans. While the hotly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday teases appearances from some of Marvel’s biggest heroes, Deadpool tends to favor obscure and unorthodox characters, with his latest film famously showcasing cameos from figures who had fallen out of the mainstream like Elektra, Blade, and even bringing Channing Tatum’s Gambit to life, which had previously been little more than a hopeful wish. These cameos easily lead to some of that film’s most memorable moments.

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Of course, Deadpool had already begun mining the strangest corners of the mutant universe since his first onscreen appearances. His debut film introduced audiences to the sardonic Negsonic Teenage Warhead and sadistic Ajax, both of them hardly known even among most comic fans. In Deadpool 2 we got Zeitgeist, an acid vomiting mutant who only lived for two issues of X-Force (and shared a similar fate in the movie). In that same film we also got Shatterstar, a fan favorite but far from mainstream icon of 90’s era comics. If and follow their winning formula, they are going to have to dig deep into Marvel’s library for the best mutants to cameo. To that end here are three mutants that have to be in Deadpool 4, with one X-Force icon being the perfect match for the Merc with a Mouth’s zany antics.

3) Fantomex

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Deadpool is best paired up against people that would want absolutely nothing to do with him, and Fantomex fits the bill. The deceptive and deadly Francophile is the result of the Weapons Plus experiment to create super soldiers, the same program that had earlier given birth to Wolverine and Captain America. Using an ability he calls “misdirection”, Fantomex creates incredibly convincing illusions that can fool even the most powerful telepaths. Plus, due to his strange physiology, Fantomex has three brains and low grade healing abilities. The perfect partner to shoot in the head while bickering.

When Fantomex first appeared in New X-Men #128, he introduced himself as a Jean-Phillipe, world renown super thief. While this was only a ruse, it would be an easy setup as Deadpool could easily be lured into a heist if there is a decent enough payout promised at the end of it, at least until the real threat showed up. Really, what matters is getting the Merc with a Mouth to trade barbs and bullets with Fantomex for a successful Deadpool team up.

2) Leech

Logan showed audiences that the proper way to pay tribute to a hero is to pair them up with a child in distress so they could nobly sacrifice their lives for them, and if there’s one thing MCU Deadpool loves it’s riding (and desecrating) Wolverine’s coattails which makes Leech a perfect addition. Leech is a green mutant child with the power to suppress the powers of any super powered being in his vicinity, and ever since his first appearance in The Uncanny X-Men #179 has most often been seen in hiding with the Morlocks, a community of persecuted mutants in hiding.

Deadpool would have plenty ammunition for jokes sure, but moreover he’ll have plenty opportunity for redemption. The Morlocks tend to appear in stories only to be sacrificed to the big bad, so its perfectly feasible for Leech to be a survivor of a massacre that Deadpool feels responsible for. Wade Wilson tends to struggle with whether or not he is a hero or just a mercenary, and protecting Leech would be fertile ground to explore that inner turmoil. It would make for a classic father and adopted son tale of bonding, blood, and vengeance as the duo track down whatever anti-mutant villain wiped out the Morlocks this time. One thing is for sure, Deadpool would be unable to keep himself from making Baby Yoda jokes.

1) Doop

Doop may not be the most well-known character, but he is easily the best partner for Deadpool. First appearing in X-Force #116 as the team’s cameraman, Doop is a completely unexplainable and instantly lovable mascot for the team. Little is known of his origin, though many believe he is the product of a Cold War era experiment. Doop’s abilities are as ill-defined as the indecipherable language with which he speaks. Besides being in a constant state of levitation, he has been known to use magic, super speed, and can change his size freely from smaller to larger. His powers even extend dimensionally, giving him a very toon-like powerset, and this is only the tip of the iceberg of what he can do. Most importantly, he can break the fourth wall in a way not too dissimilar from Deadpool.

Doop can give Deadpool a run for his money in terms of speaking to the audience and converting them into fans. If done right, his strange language can be made to be instantly charming and hilarious, somewhere between a bizarre Minion and a Muppet. What more perfect a partner could Deadpool have for a raucous profanity laced misadventure of violence and substance abuse? Functioning as Deadpool’s camera man, the two could make a for chaotic, destructive duo as they road trip their way across the MCU landscape. While the character is certainly a deep cut, Deadpool 4 needs to to lean into it’s winning formula if it want us to live up to fan expectations. One would be hard pressed to find a more perfect companion for Deadpool’s cartoonish antics then X-Force’s former camera man, Doop.