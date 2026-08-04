Brand New Day Execs Shares 2 Things They Already Know About Spider-Man 5

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has proven itself a success by every meaningful metric. The film opened to a record-breaking $360 million domestically, edging out Avengers: Endgame‘s longstanding $357.1 million benchmark to become the biggest opening weekend in box office history. The movie added another $572 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total north of $930 million for the weekend. On Monday, it surpassed the $1 billion mark, with projections now pointing towards a $2 billion+ final run. Reviews have been similarly strong, with the film holding a 90 percent critics score and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes alongside an A CinemaScore. With numbers like that, no one doubts a follow-up is coming. Unsurprisingly, producer Amy Pascal and MCU boss Kevin Feige reveal there have been discussions behind the scenes.

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“If we have our way, he certainly will be,” Pascal told Deadline when asked whether Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Brand New Day, is locked in to return for the fifth Spider-Man film. Pascal, the longtime producer behind Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker, also confirmed that the studio’s other early priority for the sequel is thematic. “Whenever we sit down to decide, to think about what the next movie should be, we always think about what the Peter Parker story should be. And it really is about focusing more on Peter than Spider-Man, which makes a good movie,” she said, laying out the guiding philosophy Sony and Marvel Studios intend to carry into the next chapter. In an interview with Variety, Feige added that it might be a while until Spider-Man 5. As he puts it, “there are always plans. But right now, he’s going to rest after that global tour. He and Zendaya are going to take a good and restful victory lap, which they very much deserve.”

Brand New Day Is the Best Tom Holland Spider-Man Movie

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

One of the main reasons fans have embraced Brand New Day is how the movie has taken the character back to his roots as a New York vigilante. “The wonderful thing about Peter is he’s just a kid with no money and no girlfriend, and no game,” Pascal said about the character. “That’s what makes him such a heroic character and such a mythic character for people, because all he is is a good guy.” While Holland’s Peter has always been a good guy in the MCU, he spent Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home operating in the shadow of Tony Stark’s technology and financial backing, before No Way Home thrusted him into a multiversal event built around three generations of Spider-Men. Brand New Day strips that scale away entirely, returning Peter to a local threat he faces with nothing more than his own resourcefulness.

For the first time since Holland’s debut, Spider-Man is swinging between apartment blocks and fire escapes, with New York City becoming a character of its own. That shift lets Cretton build a version of the city that feels genuinely lived-in, populating the film with characters who intersect with Peter’s world organically rather than existing solely to service franchise obligations. Brand New Day also threads deep themes of isolation and the necessity of human connection through its central conflict, a message built to resonate regardless of a viewer’s familiarity with the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. That thematic ambition is precisely why the film has resonated as strongly with critics and audiences alike. Retaining Cretton for a fifth film and preserving that same Peter-first philosophy is the best path forward for Sony and Marvel Studios. Hopefully, both studios will also learn from Brand New Day’s success and apply the lessons on their other Marvel productions.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.