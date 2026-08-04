Marvel Studios’ Boss Confirms Where Spider-Man Will Appear Next in the MCU

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just delivered the biggest domestic opening weekend in box office history, confirming Sony and Marvel Studios were right to keep Tom Holland around. The response all but guarantees a fifth Peter Parker adventure somewhere down the line, since a movie that draws numbers like these does not get left on the shelf. Still, during the Infinity Saga, Spider-Man has never been confined to his own corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was introduced in Captain America: Civil War before fighting alongside the team in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Despite that history, Holland has not been officially attached to any of the studio’s next slate of team-up films. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige just offered the clearest hint yet about where Peter goes from here.

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“For people who’ve seen Brand New Day, they know the storyline leads us into more Spider-Man films and into the future of the MCU,” Feige told Variety when asked about the character’s future. “And, I think we’re still in spoiler territory because the movie only just came out, but it leads into another very well-known Marvel franchise created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.” The comment arrives just days after Brand New Day hit theaters, but given how loaded the film’s ending is with dangling plot threads, Feige’s line opens up several possibilities.

In Which Marvel Movie Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Appear Next?

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Brand New Day closes with a lot left unresolved. Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) walks away from New York with her powers pushed far beyond their original limits, while Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is carted off for psychiatric care after losing control of the Hulk. Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) comes away from the ordeal visibly affected by Peter’s example, having watched him choose mercy over the kill shot Castle would normally take. Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman), the Department of Damage Control official who orchestrated the film’s central conspiracy, escapes custody as the agency itself falls under federal investigation. On top of all of that, the post-credits scene reveals Peter is no longer anywhere near Earth, with Ned Leeds’ (Jacob Batalon) tracking app zooming out to show Spider-Man drifting somewhere out in space.

Feige’s wording points most directly at the Avengers, another franchise Lee and Kirby created together. Holland has not been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, and given that the film shot throughout much of 2025 while Holland was simultaneously committed to Brand New Day, the scheduling conflict makes a substantial role there unlikely even if he shows up in some capacity. That leaves Avengers: Secret Wars as the more probable landing spot, especially with the post-credits scene setting Peter adrift in space well ahead of Doomsday‘s December 2026 release.

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The comics have twice used the Secret Wars name for a major crossover, and each took a different approach to gathering Marvel’s heroes and villains in one place. The 2015 event saw Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) rebuild reality itself into Battleworld after the destruction of the multiverse, making himself the ruler of everything that remained. The original 1984 series worked differently, with the cosmic being known as the Beyonder pulling heroes and villains onto a separate patchwork planet built from pieces of other worlds to observe how they would fight. Since reality is still in place by the end of Brand New Day, Peter being in space surprisingly points towards the original event. That’s interesting because Spider-Man got his Black Suit during that first event, before Venom and the symbiotes mythology existed.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Feige’s comment could just as easily be pointing toward the X-Men, since Lee and Kirby created that team as well, and Marvel Studios is currently working on a solo feature for the mutants. Brand New Day is already saturated with X-Men elements, creating a bridge between the two franchises. For example, Metzger originates in the comics as an X-Men antagonist, and his storyline in the film mirrors decades of conflict between mutants and government agencies. In addition, Peter himself develops inhibitor technology alongside Banner that functions almost identically to the mutant-suppressing collars seen throughout X-Men media. Finally, Jean Grey’s arrival brings one of the X-Men’s most iconic characters directly into Peter’s orbit.

Speaking of Jean, the movie’s third arc shows how emotional duress leads her to evolve and amplify her mutant powers. The film also suggests Peter’s own powers increased due to his self-imposed ostracism and the stress that came with it, just like it happened with Jean. It seems Marvel Studios is trying to bring its two largest franchises closer together by leaving the door open to treat Spider-Man and other powered characters as mutants. Wherever Holland shows up next, Peter is tethered to the wider MCU, and Feige’s comments confirm that his story is far from finished.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.