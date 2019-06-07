Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Next Big Villain Rumored to Be Revealed

A lot of major rumors have started over the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with people eager to find out what the future holds after Avengers: Endgame. The first major villain of the franchise, spanning the entirety of the Infinity Saga, has been bested with the defeat of Thanos. But where does the MCU go from there?

New rumors that have cropped up in various circles online point toward Norman Osborn being the next big bad of the MCU, though there’s no real answer as to what fans can actually expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The supposed leaks of Marvel Studios‘ plans indicate that Osborn will play a role in a series of films if Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures extend their deal for Spider-Man characters. But there’s no word on what will happen if that planned agreement falls short.

While the wide swath of leaks indicate some ambitious plans on the part of Marvel Studios, some of which may not be accurate given all of the moving parts to these deals, the idea of Norman Osborn AKA the Green Goblin appearing was recently lended some credence.

YouTube personality Grace Randolph indicated that Osborn would be referenced in Spider-Man: Far From Home, based on details heard after initial test screenings were released. However, it should be noted that Randolph herself was adamant that Dark Phoenix would never be released in theaters because Marvel Studios and Disney weren’t fans of the finished product.

There are not any clear developments on Osborn, and Marvel Studios hasn’t announced any major casting developments to bring this prominent character into the franchise.

Such a character would likely be introduced in this film, likely to make a major impact in a future film. Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts spoke about his role in the upcoming film, revealing if he’d be willing to stick around for a possible third film and complete a trilogy.

“He’s such a relatable character,” Watts said to Total Film magazine. “I’ve never had a problem coming up with something new for Peter Parker to do, because I could watch Peter Parker do anything… It’s always at the back of my mind, but I try to stay focused on one movie at a time.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.