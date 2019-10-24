Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Cancelled After Two Seasons on Freeform

We already knew that the ax was falling on a lot of Marvel Television projects in the wake of Kevin Feige’s takeover of the entire company. And now that executive Jeph Loeb is planning his exit from the company, some of his projects are starting to get cancelled from their network homes. Now we know that Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger has been cancelled after sitting in limbo for months after the second season ended. There will not be a third season of the YA series coming to Freeform, but this is not the end of the characters’ adventures in the Marvel Universe.

Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt will reprise their roles as Cloak & Dagger on the third season of Marvel’s Runaways, set to premiere later this year, and they will also voice the characters in the animated Spider-Man series on Disney XD. But as far as their own adventures in their series goes, their time is at an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told,” Freeform said in a statement. “We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

This cancellation isn’t a huge surprise as the second season suffered a big drop in ratings, and Disney has increasingly put more faith in Marvel Studios as they make series for the Disney+ streaming platform while Marvel Television’s output has gradually dwindled. All of the Netflix series have been cancelled, Agents of SHIELD is about to air its final season, Freeform decided against picking up the pilot for New Warriors (which also failed to find a new home), and Hulu’s Ghost Rider series was cancelled just months after it was officially announced.

Filming on Hulu’s Helstrom series has just begun, and the new season of Runaways is just weeks away from premiering. But with Jeph Loeb’s exit from Marvel Television, don’t be surprised if this is all we see from the last two live-action series from this branch of the House of Ideas — especially now that Jeph Loeb is making his exit.

Cloak & Dagger can be seen in the third season of Runaways which premieres on Hulu on December 13th.