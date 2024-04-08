Kevin Eastman is taking another slice at the Marvel Universe. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator has drawn a variant cover for Wolverine: Blood Hunt #1, a gore-filled tie-in with Marvel's upcoming vampire event Blood Hunt. The first in a four-issue limited series, the issue marks the Marvel Comics debut of Eastman's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin collaborator Tom Waltz, and features pencils by current Wolverine comic run artist Juan Josè Ryp.

See Eastman's just-revealed Wolverine: Blood Hunt #1 cover below, pitting the Adamantium metal-clawed mutant and Louise of the Nightguard against a horde of foot soldiers for the vampire nation.

"I've spent much of my career writing about iconic mutants, so having my Marvel debut be a chance to put 'the best there is' through a vampiric bloodstorm in Wolverine: Blood Hunt is an absolute thrill of a lifetime," Waltz said in a statement. "It's made even better by getting to do it alongside the amazingly talented Juan José Ryp, top-notch colorist GURU-eFX, and stellar editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner! Blood, bullets, claws, and fangs—nothing gets held back in our four-issue gauntlet of gore!"

Waltz, who serves as Manager, Creative Development/Senior Editor for IDW Publishing, previously penned the graphic novels The Last Fall, Children of the Grave, After the Fire, and Silent Hill: Sinner's Reward, and his credits include the video games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Brothers Unite and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan. Eastman recently collaborated with Marvel on the anthology series Elektra: Black, White & Blood and King-Size Conan, and created variant covers for issues of Daredevil, Daredevil: Black Armor, and Wolverine: Patch.

WOLVERINE BLOOD HUNT #1 (of 4)

Written by Tom Waltz

Art by Juan Josè Ryp

Cover by Ben Harvey

On Sale 6/19

Fighting fangs with fangs! Wolverine is up to his claws in vampires, but luckily he gets a little help from his friends! Louise, the vampire-hunting vampire of the Nightguard, and Logan cut their way through vamps to bring the fight to their leader—and you'll never guess who it is! But can Louise control her vampiric tendencies to save the day, or is every step closer to their enemy a step closer to disaster?