Marvel Confirms Three More X-Men Titles for July Reboot

As Marvel gears up to unveil its reimagining of the X-Men section of the Marvel Universe, the publisher has officially unveiled the next three mutant-centric series. In a press release Monday, the House of Ideas confirmed X-Force, Phoenix, and NYX will all be their own series in the new X-Men world. The three series joined the previously-announced X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, and Exceptional X-Men as titles that will be included in the publisher's new X-slate.

Although no creative teams were included in the titles' announcement, it was revealed they'll debut this coming July in a post-Fall of X world. The three titles were also included on a graphic released as part of the initial SXSW announcement last month. Also on the graphic were teases to new X-Factor, Storm, and Wolverine series as well.

"The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa, scattered across the globe without a central base of operation," Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said in a statement at the time. "What that means in practice is that all three titles carrying the name X-MEN are core X-MEN series-they all center around one of the major aspects of what the team has been about at different points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wide assortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches, an X-MEN book for virtually any taste."

Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman are leading the charge with the flagship X-Men book, while Gail Simon and David Marquez are paired together on Uncanny X-Men. Eve Ewing and Carmen Carnero will then be charged will bringing the Kitty Pryde-led Exceptional X-Men to life.

"Long-time fans of Kitty Pryde can count on the kinds of adventures you expect from her as a classic favorite, while I hope new and old readers alike will get to love this all-new team of young mutants," Ewing shared at the announcement event. "Kitty, the one-time kid sister figure of the X-Men, has to reckon with her own memories-good and bad-of being a child of Xavier as she navigates a role as leader and mentor for a new generation of mutants who are trying to make their way in a time of crisis. I always try to strike a chord between appealing to veteran comics fans and new readers, but since so many people fell in love with the X-Men as teens and this book is about a team of young folks, that feels especially important to me here. I hope that for some 13- or 14-year-old readers, this might be the first comic book they pick up. Working on this series has been a ton of fun already, as Carmen Carnero's art is bringing so much dynamism to these pages and the entire X-team of writers is in a flurry sharing scripts and feedback and ideas."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest news on Marvel's X-Men relaunch.