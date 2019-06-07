Marvel Finally Reveals the Fate of Several Cosmic Heroes

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the vast majority of Marvel’s cosmic heroes were sucked through a massive black hole caused by Thanos’ Black Order. Within the pages of Guardians of the Galaxy #1, a handful of those heroes managed to escape — such as Star-Lord, Groot, Beta Ray Bill, Phyla-Vell, Moondragon, and Cosmic Ghost Rider — while the others were seemingly lost for good.

Now, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1, readers finally found out what happened to a lot of those characters that fell through the rip in space. Heads up, full spoilers for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy issue up ahead!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the four stories in the annual, a mind-controlled Cosmo was helping an off-panel person with a task. Towards the end of the issue, we find that Cosmo has been captured by the Universal Church of Truth and is currently being used to help track down those heroes. What the evil church is doing with the heroes we don’t know yet, we just know that they’re capturing whatever cosmic crime fighters they can get their hands on. Thanks to the issue’s closing splash page, we know the outfit has so far captured Quasar, Darkhawk, Firelord, Ch’od, and a whole host of Kree and Skrull warriors.

Founded by Magus, the evil doppelganger of Adam Warlock, the Universal Church of Truth has always been a pain in the backside of the Guardians of the Galaxy. After being bested in Annihilators: Earthfall some seven years ago, the Universal Church of Truth has been kept quiet, though their resurgence is not a massive surprise. After all, we know the cosmic baddie found himself resurrected in the closing moments of the latest cosmic event, Infinity Wars. As of now, it’s unclear whether Magus was the hooded figure Cosmo was working with throughout this issue.

As per a teaser at the end of the issue, the storyline from here is slated to continue in Guardians of the Galaxy #7. You can find the full solicitation of that issue below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

The death of Rocket begins here in “FAITHLESS” Part 1

In the aftermath of the FINAL GAUNTLET, the Guardians of the Galaxy are taking some well deserved R&R. But their vacation is about to be cut short when a familiar, but radically powerful enemy returns. And what does all of this have to do with the whereabouts of a certain raccoon?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Have you been keeping up with the latest happenings of the cosmic side of Marvel comics? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Guardians of the Galaxy #6 is out June 19th while #7 hits comic stores on July 24th. The cosmic Marvel tale continues this coming Wednesday with the release of Silver Surfer: Black #1 by Cates and Tradd Moore.