Marvel Announces New Daredevil Series

Daredevil will patrol Hell’s Kitchen again in a new series. On Tuesday, Marvel Comics revealed that Daredevil would relaunch with a new #1 issue following the climax of the . The Eisner-nominated creative team of writer Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto will return to tell new stories of Matt Murdock beginning in June, following the end of Zdarsky’s . The press release promises that the new series will continue telling Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios’ stories. They each reckon with everything that taking up the Daredevil mantle has cost them.

“Getting to write Daredevil and work with Marco is a career highlight. I’m just genuinely excited that we get to continue our epic story with this new issue one!” Zdarsky said in a press release. “Matt and Elektra have confronted their past mistakes with Devil’s Reign and Woman Without Fear, but can they atone for them together?”

“It’s the first time that I’ve to draw the first issue of the same series twice. I could tell you it’s an issue like everyone else, now, but it’s not,” Checcetto says. “Each time I’ve to draw a new script of Daredevil it’s a new experience. Chip keeps throwing at me new challenges and I’m not the type of artist to refuse them. How much more can we mess up with Matt Murdock’s life? Let’s see with this new Daredevil #1.”

“This is the start of our fourth year on the title! And the plan for it is about as big a swing as we could possibly take,” Zdarsky added. “I’m super excited for readers to see where we’re taking our Daredevils!”

The first issue of Daredevil: Woman Without Fear, continuing Elektra’s story as Daredevil, debuted recently. The series sees Zdarsky teaming with artist Rafael de Latorre.

“When we were planning out Devils Reign, it became apparent early on that Elektra’s story is too big to be contained in the main series!” Zdarsky told ComicBook.com of the series when announcing it. “Wilson Fisk has unearthed her darkest secret and I’m super excited for readers to see the fallout in this series!”

What do you think of Zdarsky and Checchetto continuing their Daredevil saga in a new Daredevil series after Devil’s Reign? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Daredevil #1 goes on sale in comic book stores and online retailers in June.