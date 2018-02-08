Marvel’s Defenders To Stay On Netflix After Disney Streaming Service Launches

Disney’s streaming service will have some strong content right out of the gate, but some of its more notable Marvel projects are staying put.

Disney has been meeting with several people within the creative community about its new service, and during those discussions, the company revealed that the popular Marvel Netflix shows will be staying on Netflix (via Deadline).

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s part of Disney‘s plan to get relevant content where it will thrive. That’s why the service won’t feature any R-Rated content, despite the opportunities to invest in more expensive movies and television projects. R-Rated movies and shows will find a home on Hulu, while the Netflix Marvel projects will continue to stay on Netflix.

That’s good news for all parties involved really, at least for now. Netflix and Hulu get to push their own Disney and Marvel-centric projects while Disney can create and push other projects under the Marvel and Star Wars umbrella.

Disney has some practical goals in place for delivering these and other projects to the service. They plan to generate four to five original movies and five TV series to the service in the first year. Now, on the television side, 10 episodes are expected to cost from $25 million to $35 million, but Disney seems open to more expensive series, which could be in the $100 million range for a 10 episode season.

Other projects in various stages of development include Don Quixote, Lady and the Tramp, The Paper Magician, Stargirl, and Togo, as well as Magic Camp and Noelle. Don Quixote is based on a script by Billy Ray. Stargirl will be directed by Julia Hart and Togo will be directed by Ericson Core. As for Magic Camp, that will be directed by Mark Waters, and Noelle has yet to name a director but will star Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, and Shirley MacLaine.

Other Marvel and Star Wars projects are also in development, and you can expect more announcements to hit later this year. Disney’s streaming service currently doesn’t have an official name, but it is expected to debut in the Fall of 2019.

The next Marvel project from Netflix is Jessica Jones season 2, which lands on the service on March 8.