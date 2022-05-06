Marvel Releases Scarlet Witch Comics Explainer Ahead Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

✖

Marvel has released an explainer for Scarlet Witch in the comics ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Steve Orlando, Rye Hickman, and Brittany Peer worked together to bring this to the fans. Wanda Maximoff has such a long and storied history within the pages of numerous books. In the MCU, things are a bit less complicated but growing more sprawling by the day. As Multiverse of Madness inches closer, more fans have been crying out for centralized knowledge about the Scarlet Witch and titles that hint toward what could come next for the fan favorite Avenger. Check out the post for yourself down below. And read what Sam Raimi had to say about her power levels recently.

"Wow. That's a question I've been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda's magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn't have, and he's got the help of Kamar-Taj," Raimi explained. "If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves ... there could be Doctor Strange out there that's more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it's all a mixed bag of possibilities."

TODAY from @Marvel INFINITY COMICS!



WHO IS...THE SCARLET WITCH?



Our whirlwind primer on Wanda, from me, @RyeHickman, @MightyBrunstad and @br_peer! Check it out now, and keep up all that Wanda's overcome! pic.twitter.com/lstesk8KZG — Steve Orlando (@thesteveorlando) April 20, 2022

For those wanting every morsel about the movie as soon as they can get it, there's a synopsis. "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

