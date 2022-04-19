Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reports Point Toward Scarlet Witch Sharing Major Role

As it turns out, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may share a significant amount of screen time between the film’s two lead characters. While the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) was listed as a member of the movie’s ensemble the second the project was first announced, one new reports suggest the film essentially gives her just as much screen as the eponymous sorcerer.

The latest comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who says he’s heard the film is just “as much about Wanda as it is about Strange.” Furthermore, the insider adds that the character has nearly the same amount of screentime as Benedict Cumberbatch’s lead character as well.

Given that Olsen has been a major part of the marketing on the film, neither of the claims are all too surprising, other than the fact Marvel Studios opted to call it a Doctor Strange movie instead of cashing in on Scarlet Witch’s ascension in popularity. Either way, Multiverse helmer Sam Raimi can’t wait for fans to see the interactions between the two lead characters.

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi previously told Fandango. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be a Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.